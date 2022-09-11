Throne Tops 1-Day Volume of $262,404.00 (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Throne has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $262,404.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Throne has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Throne

Throne (THN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2021. Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official website is www.thr.one. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.

Buying and Selling Throne

According to CryptoCompare, “Throne is an NFT venture, institutionally funded and supported by a collective of blockchain engineers and an accomplished team from the music and art world.Co-founded by British Award-Winning music producer Nellee Hooper (known for his work with Soull II Soul, Bjork, Madonna, U2), Gee Roberson Kanye West's and Drake's former manager as well as the former chairman of Geffen Records, Chimere Cisse a former communications executive at Burberry and consultant to the United Nations International Trade Centre (UNITC), Sotheby's Institute alumni Julia Pavlovska, veteran blockchain architect Anthony Karter and crypto native Hajime Matsumura.Throne has developed a disruptive blockchain technology that aims to transform our relationship to content and empower content creators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

