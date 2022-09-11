Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

