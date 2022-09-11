Tidal Finance (TIDAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $202,625.00

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $300,504.09 and $202,625.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi. The official website for Tidal Finance is www.tidal.finance.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

