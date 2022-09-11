Tiger King Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King (TKING) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2021. Tiger King’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. The official website for Tiger King is tiger-king.org. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin.

Buying and Selling Tiger King

According to CryptoCompare, “Tiger King Coin is a one-of-a-kind, new coin in the crypto-sphere. Born originally to support tigers, the TKING community (known as TIGERFORCES) have focused their attention both on supporting members of the community and these wild animals.$TKING is available as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

