Timothy Ray Knowles Sells 18,398 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,757.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 42,218 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $60,793.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS KULR opened at $1.47 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

