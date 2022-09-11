Timothy Ray Knowles Sells 18,398 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,757.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 42,218 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $60,793.92.
KULR Technology Group Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KULR opened at $1.47 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KULR Technology Group (KULR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.