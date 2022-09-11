Titan Coin Reaches Market Cap of $64,232.47 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 55.2% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $64,232.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

