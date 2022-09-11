Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tivity Health Stock Performance

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivity Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,658,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tivity Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,092 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tivity Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 118,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

