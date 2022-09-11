TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. TIX shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 230 shares.
TIX Price Performance
About TIX
Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.
