Tixl (TXL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tixl has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,536.85 or 0.99994730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

TXL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Tixl’s total supply is 599,995,119 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg. The official website for Tixl is tixl.org. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tixl

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is an interoperable ecosystem for DeFi products and focuses on efficient financial transactions. At the core of the Tixl ecosystem is a layer 1 platform called “Autobahn Network” serving as a base platform allowing to transfer any digital asset instantly, with almost zero fees and even private.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars.

