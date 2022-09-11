TokenSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,717.00 (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One TokenSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded down 4% against the US dollar. TokenSwap has a market cap of $4,012.34 and $18,717.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,638.75 or 0.99941517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00067679 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005529 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00075789 BTC.

TokenSwap Profile

TokenSwap is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

