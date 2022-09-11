Tokes One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

Buying and Selling Tokes

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry.Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

