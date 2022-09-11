Tokocrypto (TKO) Market Capitalization Hits $30.58 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $30.58 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.30 or 0.99940748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto (CRYPTO:TKO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

