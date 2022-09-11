TOKPIE Market Capitalization Reaches $5.41 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $19,663.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.76 or 1.00013620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036588 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking).Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.