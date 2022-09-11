Toll Brothers, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.