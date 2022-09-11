Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

