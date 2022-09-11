Torrid Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Torrid Stock Performance

Torrid stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $673.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.35. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $24.82.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Torrid by 706.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 251,879 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Torrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.