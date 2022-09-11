Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

