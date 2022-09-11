TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $62.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE TTE opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

