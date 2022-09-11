Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,335 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $25,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 171.5% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

About Toyota Motor

TM opened at $145.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $140.96 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.25.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.