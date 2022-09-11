Trabzonspor Fan Token Market Cap Hits $4.36 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $4.36 million and $1.20 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00008565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CRYPTO:TRA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.One of the most decorated clubs in Turkish football history, Trabzonspor have won 6 Süper Lig titles and finished runners-up last season. The Trabzon-based club have also won the Turkish Cup 9 times and the Turkish Super Cup 8 times.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trabzonspor Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trabzonspor Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

