Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Travelzoo to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $73.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.30. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 35.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.