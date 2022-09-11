Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) were up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 457,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,575,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

