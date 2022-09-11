Treatt (LON:TET) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON TET opened at GBX 597 ($7.21) on Thursday. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 503.36 ($6.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,315 ($15.89). The stock has a market cap of £363.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,296.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 691.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 860.04.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £19,750.68 ($23,865.01). In other news, insider Tim Jones bought 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £20,089.08 ($24,273.90). Also, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,750.68 ($23,865.01). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,656.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

