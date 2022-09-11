Treecle (TRCL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Treecle (TRCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Treecle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Treecle has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $23,425.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Treecle has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Treecle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

About Treecle

Treecle (CRYPTO:TRCL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. The official website for Treecle is www.treecle.io. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Treecle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treecle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treecle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treecle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treecle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.