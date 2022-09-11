Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches Market Cap of $109.93 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $109.93 million and $1.71 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tribe

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

