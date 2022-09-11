TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TNET. Cowen initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TNET opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $513,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,356 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in TriNet Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.