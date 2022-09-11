TripCandy One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,285.00 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One TripCandy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TripCandy has a market cap of $514,575.98 and approximately $3,285.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TripCandy has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,779.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00066169 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005403 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00074941 BTC.

TripCandy Coin Profile

TripCandy (CRYPTO:CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

