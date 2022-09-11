TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.40

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and traded as high as $13.48. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 145,161 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.68.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

