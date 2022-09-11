Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Fin Capital Management LP grew its position in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Triumph Group Company Profile

Shares of TGI opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $795.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.67.

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.