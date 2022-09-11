TrueChain (TRUE) Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. TrueChain has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $149,084.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TrueChain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00056870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00067269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005507 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00075363 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.