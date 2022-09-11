TrueFi 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.57 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $36.58 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00066498 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00075197 BTC.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.