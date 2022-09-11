TrueUSD Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $113.03 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00066926 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005442 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013669 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,073,094 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.