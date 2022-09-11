Truist Financial Cuts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $28.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.25. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intapp by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

