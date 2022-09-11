TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $23.52 million and $655,807.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

