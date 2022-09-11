TrustVerse (TRV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $122,646.00

TrustVerse (TRV) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $122,646.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 726,025,258 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io/#.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

