Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Price Target Raised to 9.00

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8.00 to 9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRKNY opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

