Typerium Trading 82.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Typerium has traded 82.8% higher against the US dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $767,868.18 and approximately $1,055.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.
Typerium Profile
Typerium is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.
