Typerium (TYPE) Trading 82.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typerium has traded up 82.8% against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $767,868.18 and approximately $1,055.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.
Typerium Coin Profile
Typerium (TYPE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Typerium
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.
