U Network Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $329,317.77 and $1.14 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, U Network has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. U Network’s official website is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

According to CryptoCompare, “U Network is a decentralized content asset storage, notarization, distribution, publishing and valuation network based on the blockchain.UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

