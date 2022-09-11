Ubiq (UBQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1,361.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.71 or 0.08202097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00181301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00297692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00730820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00611523 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency. Telegram | Discord | Gitbook | BitcoinTalk | Reddit | Blog “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

