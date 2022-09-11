UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.71% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $290,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after buying an additional 149,935 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after buying an additional 115,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

