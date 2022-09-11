UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.95% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $382,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,776,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,483,000 after purchasing an additional 487,858 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

