UBS Group AG Purchases 503,485 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.74% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $418,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $82.08 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

