UBS Group Raises Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $26.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.56.

TRIP opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $48,129,000. Certares Opportunities LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $46,720,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $11,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

