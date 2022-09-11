UCA Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (UCA)

UCA Coin (UCA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $314,005.58 and $639.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin (CRYPTO:UCA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,347,234,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,373,935 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com.

UCA Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UCA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

