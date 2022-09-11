UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,785 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of UFP Industries worth $30,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,656 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Insider Activity
UFP Industries Stock Performance
Shares of UFPI opened at $77.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.56. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80.
UFP Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.