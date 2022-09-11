UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,785 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of UFP Industries worth $30,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,656 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFPI opened at $77.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.56. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

