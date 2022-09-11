UGAS (UGAS) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

UGAS (UGAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. UGAS has a market cap of $181,295.34 and approximately $73,721.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005398 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00075548 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

