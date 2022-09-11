Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,560.00

Ultiledger (ULT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $25.74 million and approximately $20,560.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 36.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
ULT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.
Ultiledger Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.