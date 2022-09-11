Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,560.00

Ultiledger (ULT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $25.74 million and approximately $20,560.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

ULT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.

Ultiledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”.ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.