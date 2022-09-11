Ultra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.58 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $139.29 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.00605896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00253900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00052212 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.