Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Performance
ULBI stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $8.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 16,400 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 16,400 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 40,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787 over the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.