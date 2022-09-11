Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

ULBI stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 16,400 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 16,400 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 40,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787 over the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

About Ultralife

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

